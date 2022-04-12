Arizona man arrested, accused of exploiting teen girl at strip club

Officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a man for allegedly hiring a teenage girl to work at a strip club he allegedly manages.

According to a statement released on April 12, the suspect, identified as 67-year-old Steven Edward Beasley of Bullhead City, is accused of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor, after MCSO received a call about a teen that was working as an exotic dancer at a strip club in Fort Mohave.

"An effort was made to identify the juvenile. Deputies then entered the establishment in plain clothes, and were able to confirm the juvenile working in the establishment." read a portion of the statement.

The girl in question, according to investigators, is below the age of 18.

Beasley, according to officials, has been booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.

