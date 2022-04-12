Yavapai-Apache officer released from rehab center months after being shot by suspect

An Arizona police officer who was shot in the line of duty has been released from a rehab center where he spent nearly two months recovering.

In February, Yavapai-Apache Police Sgt. Preston Brogdon was shot by a suspect outside a Camp Verde convenience store.

The suspect in the shooting, 39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez, was found dead in the Verde River by a father and son who were fishing.

After the shooting Brogdon was taken to HonorHealth Hospital in Deer Valley, and at one point was listed in critical, but stable condition.

"The bullet went through his belt, then punctured his small intestine, then on the way out, it shattered his pelvis and his hip," said Brogdon's wife, Bailey.

On Feb. 15, Sgt. Brogdon underwent multiple surgeries to repair damage to his abdomen and was transferred to an intensive rehabilitation facility in Chandler.

Yavapai-Apache Sgt. Preston Brogdon

"We are happy to share that Sgt. Brogdon has been moved out of the hospital’s ICU. He continues to show incredible strength and determination to heal," said Yavapai-Apache Chief of Police, Nathan Huibregtse. "We are so grateful for Sgt. Brogdon’s medical team, as well as every person and agency who has reached out in support and prayer. Preston has a long road to recovery ahead of him, and we will stand behind him every step of the way."

On April 12, Sgt. Brogdon was released from the rehab facility, as his brothers and sisters in blue from other Arizona law enforcement agencies lined the hallways, showing their support as he made his way to the car for his caravan home.

Sgt. Brogdon has a long road to recovery, but everyone agrees it will go so much better from home surrounded by his family. Brogdon's wife, Bailey, has thanked the community for their constant prayers and support.

Brogdon is a five-year veteran of the force. He is the father of four young children.

