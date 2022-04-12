Expand / Collapse search
Man hit, killed by cars on I-17 near Sunset Point

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 11:37AM
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
I17 sunset point fatal ped ax article

Credit: ADOT

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Sunset Point north of Phoenix are closed due to a deadly accident, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, the crash happened on April 12 when a man was hit by multiple vehicles in the southbound lanes. His identity was not released.

"A man acting irrationally onboard a southbound greyhound bus managed to open the emergency hatch in one of the windows and jumped out of the moving bus onto Interstate 17 at Sunset Point," DPS spokesman Bart Graves said. "He was struck several times by passing vehicles and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Southbound I-17 is closed at milepost 252. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

All traffic must exit and re-enter using the Sunset Point rest area.

