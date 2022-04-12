Man hit, killed by cars on I-17 near Sunset Point

article

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Sunset Point north of Phoenix are closed due to a deadly accident, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, the crash happened on April 12 when a man was hit by multiple vehicles in the southbound lanes. His identity was not released.

"A man acting irrationally onboard a southbound greyhound bus managed to open the emergency hatch in one of the windows and jumped out of the moving bus onto Interstate 17 at Sunset Point," DPS spokesman Bart Graves said. "He was struck several times by passing vehicles and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Southbound I-17 is closed at milepost 252. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

All traffic must exit and re-enter using the Sunset Point rest area.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.