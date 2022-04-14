Manhunt underway for suspect in north Phoenix officer-involved shooting

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting at a convenience store near Cave Creek Road and Beardsley.

One officer was shot and is in unknown condition at the hospital. Police say the suspect fled the area.

Police say the accused shooter's vehicle was located, but the suspect is still on the run.

The man, who was not named, was described as a 35-year-old, 6-foot, 215-pound white male wearing a black hat, white shirt and black shorts. He has neck tattoos and may be bleeding.

Officers say he was last seen near 3rd Avenue and Greenway Road.

"Please keep the officer in your prayers," said officials with the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association.

Suspect in a shooting near Cave Creek and Beardsley

