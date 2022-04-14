Expand / Collapse search

Driver wanted in Phoenix hit-and-run crash that hurt 4 people

By FOX 10 Staff
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are asking for the public's help to find a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent four people to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the victims were all in a car when it was hit by another vehicle near 15th Avenue and Osborn on April 13.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two women and a young girl were also hurt but are expected to survive.

The suspect vehicle may be a small truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

