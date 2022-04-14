2 suspected fentanyl suppliers arrested in northern Arizona

Authorities in northern Arizona arrested two alleged fentanyl suppliers from Chino Valley and Prescott earlier this week.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT), said they received tips on April 11 and 12 about the suspected drug dealers.

Chino Valley resident Becky Comstock, 39, was pulled over by Yavapai County deputies near Dewey on Monday. A search of her car revealed 200 fentanyl pills, 2 grams of methamphetamine and 1 gram of heroin, officials said.

The next day, Prescott police pulled over 67-year-old Robert Haines and reportedly found 3000 fentanyl pills in his car.

Yavapai County officials say that over 100,000 fentanyl pills, 1 pound of cocaine and 12 pounds of methamphetamine have already been found in cars traveling through the region during the month of April.

