2 GCU students killed in crash on I-40 near Arizona border

Two Grand Canyon University roommates were killed in a crash near the Arizona-New Mexico border, the school announced Thursday.

The crash happened on April 2 just after 11 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 near milepost 359 when a car drifted left and hit the guardrail before it was hit by a tractor-trailer, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement to GCU.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a New Mexico hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, GCU identified the victims as Chelsea Nicole Valladares, a 21-year-old senior from Harbor City, California, and Kelli Ingle, a 22-year-old senior from Albuquerque.

Valladares was studying business management. Ingle was studying biochemistry and molecular biology and was also a resident assistant in Ocotillo Hall.

"They were roommates, have been members of the GCU family since 2018 and embodied the spirit of GCU as members of Pure Heart Church where they supported youth in the junior high program," a GCU spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 10.

A celebration of life for Valladares and Ingle will be held on April 13 at GCU.

This story was reported from Phoenix.

