North Phoenix crash leaves 3 injured on Easter

Three people were hospitalized after a car crash in north Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Fire crews say two cars collided near 19th Avenue and Greenway on April 17. Two men - one in his 20s and one in his 50s - were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A woman in her 40s was also taken to the hospital but is in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

