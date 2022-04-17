North Phoenix crash leaves 3 injured on Easter
PHOENIX - Three people were hospitalized after a car crash in north Phoenix early Sunday morning.
Fire crews say two cars collided near 19th Avenue and Greenway on April 17. Two men - one in his 20s and one in his 50s - were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A woman in her 40s was also taken to the hospital but is in stable condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
