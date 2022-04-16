Dogs rescued from fast-moving Phoenix house fire

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix firefighters rescue 5 dogs from house fire on April 16, 2022. Photo courtesy of Phoenix FD

PHOENIX - Five dogs were saved from what the Phoenix Fire Department calls a fast-moving house fire on Saturday, April 16.

The fire broke out near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road, and the department says crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the inside of the home.

The dogs were saved once crews were able to get into the home.

No further information is available.

