Man stabbed to death in downtown Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - A man died after being stabbed in downtown Phoenix on Friday, police said.

Officers responded to an area near 2nd Avenue and Jackson Street at 5:30 p.m. on April 15 and found 47-year-old David Dotter, who had suffered stab wounds.

Dotter was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

