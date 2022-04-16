Expand / Collapse search
Shooting in north Phoenix leaves man dead, no arrests made

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Deadly shooting in north Phoenix under investigation

Phoenix police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was found shot near 43rd Avenue and Olive on April 15.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near 43rd Avenue and Olive on Friday.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on April 15. Officers reportedly found 23-year-old Austin Andrews with gunshot wounds.

Andrews was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

