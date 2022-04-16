Shooting in north Phoenix leaves man dead, no arrests made

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near 43rd Avenue and Olive on Friday.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on April 15. Officers reportedly found 23-year-old Austin Andrews with gunshot wounds.

Andrews was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

