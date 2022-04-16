Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix man accused of choking, punching girlfriend's Chihuahua

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix man accused of abusing girlfriend's dog

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man is behind bars after he allegedly strangled and punched his girlfriend's Chihuahua, according to court documents.

Connor Roach, 28, is accused of causing "significant injuries" after the dog was found with trauma to its head, neck, throat and abdomen. The 2-year-old dog had to spend 24 hours in the hospital before being released back to his owner, police said.

Roach reportedly confessed to the attack in a text to his girlfriend and said he hurt the Chihuahua mix because it urinated in the bedroom, officials said.

He now faces an animal cruelty charge.

