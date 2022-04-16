Phoenix man accused of choking, punching girlfriend's Chihuahua

A Phoenix man is behind bars after he allegedly strangled and punched his girlfriend's Chihuahua, according to court documents.

Connor Roach, 28, is accused of causing "significant injuries" after the dog was found with trauma to its head, neck, throat and abdomen. The 2-year-old dog had to spend 24 hours in the hospital before being released back to his owner, police said.

Roach reportedly confessed to the attack in a text to his girlfriend and said he hurt the Chihuahua mix because it urinated in the bedroom, officials said.

He now faces an animal cruelty charge.

