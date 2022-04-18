Manhunt ends: Documents detail events surrounding shooting of Phoenix police officer

There are new details on the arrest of the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer. Nicholas Cowan is in custody, and his former girlfriend was also arrested over the weekend.

Police say she helped Cowan as he hid during an 80-hour statewide manhunt.

All is calm compared to the night of April 17 when police and SWAT surrounded a property near 66th Street and Osborn Road. The apartment unit is all boarded up – the aftermath of the arrest of Cowan, where police say the 35-year-old barricaded himself inside the home.

Investigators received a tip that led them to the rental unit in Scottsdale. It took several hours, but Cowan was taken into custody just before 8 p.m.

Cowan remains at a local hospital for gunshot wounds from a shootout with police on April 14.

Meanwhile, his ex-girlfriend, 33-year-old Nicole Montalbano is in jail, accused of hindering prosecution. Per court documents, investigators believe she picked up Cowan from an apartment complex in Phoenix after exchanging multiple phone calls over the weekend.

Nicholas Cowan and Nicole Montalbano booking photos (Phoenix Police Dept.)

Authorities arrested Montalbano at her Prescott Valley home and found two cell phones in a toilet tank, and in the trash, they found blood stained floor mats from her car and a box for a prepaid cell phone.

Chief Jeri Williams spoke to FOX 10 about getting justice for her injured officer.

"Everyone can breathe a sigh of relief because not only were we concerned from the law enforcement community, but we also wanted to make sure we protected the community and get this really bad actor off the streets."

According to police, there could be other arrests of people who helped Cowan.

According to court documents, someone picked him up after the shooting, dropped him off at an apartment complex where another person treated his wounds before he was picked up and taken to the property near 66th Street and Osborn Road.

The officer who was shot last week has been identified as Denise Bruce-Jones. She remains hospitalized while recovering from her injuries.

