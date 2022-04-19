Expand / Collapse search
Multiple people displaced following apartment fire in Mesa

Up to 12 people displaced following Mesa apartment complex fire

MESA, Ariz. - A fire damaged part of an apartment complex near University and Mesa drives on Tuesday morning. About a dozen people were displaced from their homes.

A truck and ATV parked in front of the building were also damaged.

Just before 2 a.m. on April 19, Mesa Fire and Medical Department crews arrived at the scene. At the time, the flames were coming through the roof of the third floor.

"Crews immediately evacuated all residents of building and shortly after due to amount and location of fire, crews went defensive on the scene.  Over 50 firefighters on scene fighting the fire, MPD and fire crews are working with up to 12 residents displaced from fire, total of four units involved," stated MFMD officials.

A resident told FOX 10 it was a scary situation.

"So when I walked back to the house, an ATV was on fire, a truck up in flames.. as the truck was going and going, they started moving people back and everything else up in flames," he said. "The people who were outside.. that was the only warning.. if it wasn't for them, who knows where we'd all be right now."

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews battle apartment fire in Mesa

