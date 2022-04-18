Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Sky Harbor: 'Face masks will no longer be required for employees and customers'

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:18PM
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Sky Harbor: 'Face masks will no longer be required for employees and customers'

PHOENIX - Officials with Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix say the COVID-19 mask mandate is no longer in effect on April 18 due to updated TSA guidelines.

"In accordance with the TSA no longer enforcing the Federal mask mandate, face masks will no longer be required for employees and customers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The CDC continues to recommend masks in indoor public transportation settings," Sky Harbor said in a tweet.

The announcement comes as a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation, and the Biden administration said the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

The White House said the court ruling means that for now the mask order "is not in effect at this time."

Sky Harbor travelers respond to judge's ruling to end mask mandates

A federal judge strikes down the national mask mandate for planes and other public transportation that's been in place for over a year. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett joins us from Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix with reaction.

