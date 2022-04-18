Sky Harbor: 'Face masks will no longer be required for employees and customers'

Officials with Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix say the COVID-19 mask mandate is no longer in effect on April 18 due to updated TSA guidelines.

"In accordance with the TSA no longer enforcing the Federal mask mandate, face masks will no longer be required for employees and customers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The CDC continues to recommend masks in indoor public transportation settings," Sky Harbor said in a tweet.

The announcement comes as a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation, and the Biden administration said the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

The White House said the court ruling means that for now the mask order "is not in effect at this time."

