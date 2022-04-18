Crooks Fire in Yavapai County: What to know about the wildfire, safety orders

The Crooks Fire burning in the Prescott National Forest has prompted evacuation orders for some communities and has others on alert on April 18.

The Crooks Fire was discovered was found Monday, April 18 around 10 a.m. It's about 2 miles north of Palace Station, just off Senator Highway.

The fire has burned around 500 acres.

The following areas have been advised to evacuate, and are in GO mode, meaning, the danger in your area is imminent and life-threatening.

Camp Kiva

Mt. Tridal

Mt. Union

Camp Kippa

The Prescott National Forest Twitter page says the following communities are in SET mode, meaning to be alert and know there is significant danger in your area.

Hopper’s Retreat

Evan’s Cabin

Potato Patch

Lower Wolf Creek

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the following areas are in READY mode, meaning to prepare now and be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community.

Poland Junction

Breezy Pines

The following roads are currently closed:

Goodwin Road to Crown King to Senator Highway

Walker Road is blocked at Senator Highway

Lower Wolf Creek Road blocked at Senator Highway

Big Bug Mesa blocked at Goodwin Road

Shelter has been set up at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. The address is 3201 Main Street.

More information on warnings, evacuations and how to prepare for wildfire activity, click here.

Stay up to date on the fire here https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8067/

