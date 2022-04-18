Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Crooks Fire in Yavapai County: What to know about the wildfire, safety orders

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:01PM
Yavapai County
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - The Crooks Fire burning in the Prescott National Forest has prompted evacuation orders for some communities and has others on alert on April 18.

The Crooks Fire was discovered was found Monday, April 18 around 10 a.m. It's about 2 miles north of Palace Station, just off Senator Highway.  

The fire has burned around 500 acres.

The following areas have been advised to evacuate, and are in GO mode, meaning, the danger in your area is imminent and life-threatening.

  • Camp Kiva
  • Mt. Tridal
  • Mt. Union
  • Camp Kippa

The Prescott National Forest Twitter page says the following communities are in SET mode, meaning to be alert and know there is significant danger in your area.

  • Hopper’s Retreat
  • Evan’s Cabin
  • Potato Patch
  • Lower Wolf Creek

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the following areas are in READY mode, meaning to prepare now and be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community.

  • Poland Junction
  • Breezy Pines

The following roads are currently closed:

  • Goodwin Road to Crown King to Senator Highway
  • Walker Road is blocked at Senator Highway
  • Lower Wolf Creek Road blocked at Senator Highway
  • Big Bug Mesa blocked at Goodwin Road

Shelter has been set up at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. The address is 3201 Main Street.

More information on warnings, evacuations and how to prepare for wildfire activity, click here.

Stay up to date on the fire here https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8067/

