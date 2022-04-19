Tunnel Fire burns north of Flagstaff along Highway 89
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The Tunnel Fire has burned over 100 acres and there is zero containment. Officials say the fire is rapidly spreading in a northeast direction due to high winds.
The following areas have been advised to evacuate, and are in GO mode, meaning, the danger in your area is imminent and life-threatening.
- Residents north of Lenox road, including Wupatki Trails and south of Forest Service Road 545
- Campbell North to 547 Road, West of 89
- North of Campbell on the East Side of 89, up to and including Sunset Crater
The following communities are in SET mode, meaning to be alert and know there is significant danger in your area.
- Fernwood
- Timberline (west of Highway 89)
- Hutchison Acres
- From Landfill North to Campbell
Road closures:
- Forest Road 544
- US 89 in both directions north of Flagstaff; northbound lanes are closed at milepost 425, southbound lanes are closed at milepost 435
Other closures:
- City of Flagstaff Cinder Lake Landfill and Hazardous Products Center
The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the northern portion of U.S. Highway 89 from Elden Springs Road to the forest boundary for safety.
Coconino County Emergency Management Map: https://arcg.is/0Hezrn0
