Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
7
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Arizona wildfires 2022: What to know about the fires burning in the state

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:52PM
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 4/19/22

PHOENIX - Peak wildfire season has begun in Arizona as several fires burning more than 100 acres each have popped up across the state.

We have a look at each fire, how big it is, the communities impacted, and who should be evacuating, or who should be ready to evacuate.

Below is a map of the different wildfires across the state:



 

Tunnel Fire

Image 1 of 3

Tunnel Fire. Photo by ADOT

The Tunnel Fire began on April 17 near Flagstaff in Coconino County. Officials say the fire is rapidly spreading in a northeast direction due to high winds.

A Red Cross Shelter is open for residents evacuated due to the Tunnel Fire at the Sinagua Middle School, located at 3950 E. Butler Ave.

The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation.

More information on the Tunnel Fire can be found here.

Crooks Fire

Image 1 of 2

Photo: Prescott National Forest

The Crooks Fire burning in the Prescott National Forest has prompted evacuation orders for some communities and has others on alert.

The Crooks Fire was discovered Monday, April 18 around 10 a.m. It's about two miles north of Palace Station, just off Senator Highway. 

A shelter has been set up at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. The address is 3201 Main Street.

More information on the Crooks Fire can be found here.

Presumido Peak Fire

Image 1 of 2

Presumido Fire burning at 150 acres in Pima County on March 27. Photo by Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says a wind-driven fire that sparked near Sasabe in Pima County, close to the Mexico border, is now completely contained.

Fire crews say the fire burned a total of 2,591 acres by April 5.

More information on the Presumido Peak Fire can be found here.

Ranch Fire

Ranch Fire: Eastern Arizona crews battle year's first wildfire

It's barely the first week of March, but firefighters in eastern Arizona are already battling the year's first wildfire in the state. The Ranch Fire has burned near 1,700 acres near Concho and is 95% contained.

It was barely the first week of March, but firefighters in eastern Arizona already battled the year's first wildfire in the state. The Ranch Fire burned nearly 1,700 acres near Concho.

More information on the Ranch Fire can be found here.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: