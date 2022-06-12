Pipeline Fire: Wildfire spreading north of Flagstaff forces evacuations

A wildfire sparked just a few miles from Flagstaff on Sunday morning, and people hiking and camping in the area are being advised to leave.

The Pipeline Fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. on June 12 by a lookout, and it started 6 miles north of Flagstaff just west of Schultz Pass.

Helicopters, air tankers and a hotshot crew are currently working to contain the flames which grew to more than 1,000 acres.

Fire officials say the flames are "active on all sides," and the wind is pushing the smoke through Schultz Pass toward Doney Park.

The wildfire is burning close to the Tunnel Fire burn scar, which scorched nearly 20,000 acres back in April.

Evacuations

An evacuation map released by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. All areas in GO status are in green.

"Recreationists in the area should leave immediately, especially those in the area of Schultz Pass down to Ft. Valley Trailhead," officials said.

Anyone in the following areas is being ordered to evacuate:

West Schultz Pass Road area - FS420, FS557, FS576, FS522, FS556

Arizona Snowbowl

Areas on SET status:

east of Schultz Pass Road north of Highway 180, including Mt. Elden Estates

Homes off FS 420 and FS 556

Timberline (south of Brandis to Elden Springs Road)

Latest: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8152