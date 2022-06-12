Pipeline Fire: Wildfire spreading north of Flagstaff forces evacuations

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
10
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Pipeline Fire: Wildfire spreading north of Flagstaff forces evacuations

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:26PM
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Pipeline Fire burns north of Flagstaff

Mia Armstrong captured video of a smoke plume from the Pipeline Fire burning a few miles north of Flagstaff.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A wildfire sparked just a few miles from Flagstaff on Sunday morning, and people hiking and camping in the area are being advised to leave.

The Pipeline Fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. on June 12 by a lookout, and it started 6 miles north of Flagstaff just west of Schultz Pass.

 Helicopters, air tankers and a hotshot crew are currently working to contain the flames which grew to more than 1,000 acres.

Fire officials say the flames are "active on all sides," and the wind is pushing the smoke through Schultz Pass toward Doney Park.

The wildfire is burning close to the Tunnel Fire burn scar, which scorched nearly 20,000 acres back in April.

Evacuations

An evacuation map released by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. All areas in GO status are in green.

An evacuation map released by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. All areas in GO status are in green.

"Recreationists in the area should leave immediately, especially those in the area of Schultz Pass down to Ft. Valley Trailhead," officials said.

Anyone in the following areas is being ordered to evacuate:

  • West Schultz Pass Road area - FS420, FS557, FS576, FS522, FS556
  • Arizona Snowbowl

Areas on SET status:

  • east of Schultz Pass Road north of Highway 180, including Mt. Elden Estates
  • Homes off FS 420 and FS 556
  • Timberline (south of Brandis to Elden Springs Road)

Latest: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8152

Pipeline Fire (Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy)