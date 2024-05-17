LA police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash on 405 Freeway

A morning high-speed pursuit ended in a violent multi-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles Friday when the suspect drove in the wrong direction.

LAPD officials said they responded to a radio call around 4:22 a.m. about a woman who backed into a patrol car at 4th Street and Rose Avenue in Venice. The pursuit was initiated just before 4:50 a.m. after the suspect refused to stop.

The two officers involved in the initial crash were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The pursuit continued on the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway. SkyFOX flew over the police chase as the female suspect drove erratically trying to evade officers.

During the chase, officers attempted multiple PIT maneuvers to stop the suspect ahead of the morning rush hour.

While trying to escape authorities, the chase took a dangerous turn when the suspect took a U-turn and proceeded to drive in the wrong direction. A short time later, the suspect crashed at full speed into multiple vehicles near the Wilshire Boulevard exit.

After the crash, the suspect got out of the vehicle and climbed on top of the van’s roof before she was eventually taken into custody. She appeared to have suffered some head injuries in the collision.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved and how many people were injured at this stage of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.