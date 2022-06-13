Expand / Collapse search
Haywire Fire: Second wildfire in Coconino National Forest forcing evacuations

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:03AM
Wildfires
New fire burns 1,600 acres near Flagstaff

Flagstaff firefighters are now in an even tougher situation as a second wildfire has sparked in the Coconino National Forest amid high winds and extremely dry conditions. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Firefighters are responding to another growing wildfire in the Coconino National Forest as crews continue to battle the Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff.

The fire started 4 miles east of Sunset Crater Volcano and has burned 1,600 acres so far. It was reported at 5:30 a.m. on June 13.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Evacuations

Areas in GO status, meaning to evacuate now:

  • Alpine Ranchos

Shelter information

A Red Cross Shelter is at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff.

An animal shelter has been set up at Fort Tuthill County Park.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

Latest: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8155