Haywire Fire: Second wildfire in Coconino National Forest forcing evacuations

Firefighters are responding to another growing wildfire in the Coconino National Forest as crews continue to battle the Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff.

The fire started 4 miles east of Sunset Crater Volcano and has burned 1,600 acres so far. It was reported at 5:30 a.m. on June 13.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Evacuations

Areas in GO status, meaning to evacuate now:

Alpine Ranchos

Shelter information

A Red Cross Shelter is at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff.

An animal shelter has been set up at Fort Tuthill County Park.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

Latest: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8155