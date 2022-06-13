Haywire Fire: Second wildfire in Coconino National Forest forcing evacuations
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Firefighters are responding to another growing wildfire in the Coconino National Forest as crews continue to battle the Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff.
The fire started 4 miles east of Sunset Crater Volcano and has burned 1,600 acres so far. It was reported at 5:30 a.m. on June 13.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Evacuations
Areas in GO status, meaning to evacuate now:
- Alpine Ranchos
Shelter information
A Red Cross Shelter is at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff.
An animal shelter has been set up at Fort Tuthill County Park.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.