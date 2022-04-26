Locklin Fire: Crews battling new wildfire in southeastern Arizona

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management say crews are battling a new wildfire that started during the overnight hours on April 26.

According to post on the department's Facebook page, the new fire, called Locklin Fire, is burning in the Bisbee area. The fire has burned about 100 to 150 acres of land, and about 50 people are assigned to battle the blaze. Additional resources are being ordered to contain the fire.

Meanwhile, government officials in Cochise County have placed people living along Locklin Avenue and Wood Canyon in Old Bisbee on GO status, meaning they need to evacuate. People living along Wood Canyon and Star Avenue in Old Bisbee were placed on Set status, meaning they need to prepare for evacuation.

There are currently two other major wildfires that are burning in Arizona: the Tunnel Fire and Crooks Fire.

