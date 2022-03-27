Presumido Peak Fire: Southern Arizona wind-driven fire now 90% contained

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says a wind-driven fire that sparked near Sasabe in Pima County, close to the Mexico border, is now 90% contained.

Due to more accurate mapping, fire crews updated the fire acres to be at 2,591.

The fire, dubbed the Presumido Peak Fire, was discovered on March 26 and by the next afternoon, it grew to nearly a thousand acres. The fire then spread to the Tohono O’odham Nation, the department said.

"Additional resources have been requested including a Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) to help slow progression onto the nation. The fire has been very active all day & remains visible to multiple communities," the department said in a social media post on March 27.

On April 2, the department said, "Firefighters cont. to monitor & patrol the fire checking to be sure lines are holding & there is no interior smoke."

The fire was determined by officials to be human-caused, and about 70 firefighting personnel are assigned to the fire.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Presumido Peak Fire burning at 150 acres in Pima County on March 27. Photo by Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

