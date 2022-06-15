Contreras Fire: New fire scorches thousands of acres in southern Arizona

article

Fire crews are battling a new wildfire in southern Arizona that has already scorched thousands of acres.

The Contreras Fire is burning in a remote area of the Tohono O'odham nation southwest of Tucson and sparked on June 11.

It lies on a ridge of the Baboquivari Mountain range 20 miles east of Sells, Arizona.

As of June 15, the fire is more than 6,600 acres in size and is 0% contained.

Firefighters say it is not threatening nearby communities, and there's no word on how the fire started.

"The fire grew to the north. Aviation resources have had limited success due to smoke in the area and retardant has had limited success due to extremely dry fuels and high winds," fire officials said in a statement. "Smoke from the fire is visible from Sells and Three Points."

Latest: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8154/

Evacuations

Areas in GO status, meaning to evacuate now:

Kit Peak

Areas on SET status, meaning to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice and there is danger in the area:

Elk Horn Ranch

Kit Peak Observatory

Closures

State Route 386 is closed at milepost 1.





