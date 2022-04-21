Expand / Collapse search
Camino Fire in southern Arizona caused by dragging chains on highway, officials say

By May Phan
Published 
Updated 5:58AM
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Human-caused Camino Fire destroys 750 acres in southern Arizona

SUNIZONA, Ariz. - Several homes in Cochise County were evacuated for several hours Wednesday after a vehicle was reportedly dragging chains while driving along Highway 181, sparking multiple brush fires.

The fires broke out between mileposts 45 and 50 near Sunizona on April 20 and temporarily shut down the highway.

An estimated 40 homes were evacuated, and at least one structure was destroyed.

Arizona State Forestry said the fires were human-caused by someone dragging chains, sparking at least 10 fires along the roadway.

Firefighters were able to stop its spread after it scorched around 750 acres. Evacuations and closures were lifted Thursday evening.

Image 1 of 3

Camino Fire (Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

