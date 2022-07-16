Expand / Collapse search
Lightning-sparked Committee Fire burning east of Sedona on Munds Mountain burns 100 acres

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - The Committee Fire burning east of Sedona on Munds Mountain has burned at least 100 acres after about a day when it was first sparked by lightning, says officials with the Coconino National Forest on July 16.

The fire is moving at about an average pace through what's being described as "heavy brush."

The fire is being battled by helicopters, a hotshot crew, and engine and fuels crews.

"Smoke will continue to be visible from the Sedona area, as well as along Interstate 17. No structures are threatened at this time," officials said.

Munds Mountain Trail and Jacks Canyon Trail are closed during the firefight.

"There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. Forecasted thunderstorms could cause erratic and unpredictable winds, regardless of whether rain is received," officials said.

The fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, July 15, and was likely caused by lightning.

The fire is 0% contained.

Committee Fire. Photo courtesy of the Coconino National Forest.