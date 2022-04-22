Saginaw Fire burns several homes in Cochise County

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Saginaw Fire - Credit: Cochise County Sheriff's Office

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says several homes are burning on Old Douglas Highway and Highway 80 in the Bisbee area.

Internet and phone service from Centurylink is down from Elfrida to Douglas due to the Saginaw Fire.

CCSO says "Power is expected to be turned back on within three hours. There is still no ETA for return to service for Centurylink."

As of 5:45 p.m. on April 22, Highway 80 is open.

Evacuations:

Residences on C Street and D Street