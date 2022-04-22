Expand / Collapse search
Fig Spring wildfire: US 93 reopens between I-40 and SR-71

US 93 reopens after Hackberry and Fig Springs wildfires

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - A new wildfire is burning northwest of the Valley, and it caused the closure of the primary route between Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says US 93 was closed in both directions between Interstate 40 and State Route 71 due to the fire at milepost 166. The northbound lanes were closed at SR-71 (milepost 183) and the southbound lanes were closed at I-40 (milepost 93).

The highway reopened just before 3:45 p.m. on April 22.

MORE: Arizona wildfires 2022: What to know about the fires burning in the state

The Fig Spring Fire was formerly known as the Hackberry Fire earlier in the day. It is located south of Wikieup off Highway 93 near mile marker 167.

The Bureau of Land Management reported forward progress stopped at approximately 3 acres.

"Motorists are advised to expect residual delays," stated ADOT officials.