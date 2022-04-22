Wildfire resources: Teams from California assist Arizona to fight the Tunnel Fire

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
13
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
High Wind Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 11:13 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County, Yuma County

Wildfire resources: Teams from California assist Arizona to fight the Tunnel Fire

By
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Teams from California assist Arizona to fight the Tunnel Fire

Resources from out of state are now assisting in the fight against the Crooks and Tunnel fires in northern Arizona – and a new program for local fire crews and incident management teams has been implemented for the first time ever.

Incident management teams from California are assisting as Arizona crews would have been there, but they are also fighting fires in New Mexico. So now the juggling beings on what resources go where, and it doesn't help that it's only April.

Air tankers are ready to assist the crews on the front lines of the fires. Firefighters and incident management teams are organizing quickly because of how early the fire season began.

"To the best of my recollection, I can't imagine starting any time in April, let alone in the middle of April. It is unprecedented," said Scott Freitag, Fire Chief at Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

MORE: Tunnel Fire burns north of Flagstaff along Highway 89: Wildfire updates, evacuations in effect

In the last few weeks, the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association started a new statewide mutual aid plan which allows local resources to assist assigned fire resources when they are overwhelmed.

"We have a plan in place to gather those local resources, dump them on the fire.. we're coordinating with the incident management team and then activate statewide mutual aid, which would bring other engines from around the state to backfill our stations to ensure that we're still responding to 911 calls."

Arizona wildfires 2022: What to know about the fires burning in the state

It is a way to create more efficiency and it's the first time it's being used. But now with the season starting this early, fire chiefs are thinking about how this will impact crews down the line.

"It can definitely take its toll year after year.. seems like it is starting sooner and lasting longer."

The new mutual aid plan is also helping make sure local 911 calls are still responded to because other areas will pick up the slack for the local crews helping with the wildfire.