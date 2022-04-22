Wildfire resources: Teams from California assist Arizona to fight the Tunnel Fire

Resources from out of state are now assisting in the fight against the Crooks and Tunnel fires in northern Arizona – and a new program for local fire crews and incident management teams has been implemented for the first time ever.

Incident management teams from California are assisting as Arizona crews would have been there, but they are also fighting fires in New Mexico. So now the juggling beings on what resources go where, and it doesn't help that it's only April.

Air tankers are ready to assist the crews on the front lines of the fires. Firefighters and incident management teams are organizing quickly because of how early the fire season began.

"To the best of my recollection, I can't imagine starting any time in April, let alone in the middle of April. It is unprecedented," said Scott Freitag, Fire Chief at Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

In the last few weeks, the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association started a new statewide mutual aid plan which allows local resources to assist assigned fire resources when they are overwhelmed.

"We have a plan in place to gather those local resources, dump them on the fire.. we're coordinating with the incident management team and then activate statewide mutual aid, which would bring other engines from around the state to backfill our stations to ensure that we're still responding to 911 calls."

It is a way to create more efficiency and it's the first time it's being used. But now with the season starting this early, fire chiefs are thinking about how this will impact crews down the line.

"It can definitely take its toll year after year.. seems like it is starting sooner and lasting longer."

The new mutual aid plan is also helping make sure local 911 calls are still responded to because other areas will pick up the slack for the local crews helping with the wildfire.