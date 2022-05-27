Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
5
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Lost Lake Fire: Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning on Arizona-California border

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Evacuations ordered for fire on Arizona-California border

PARKER, Ariz. - A wildfire has scorched hundreds of acres along the Arizona-California border, and firefighters are working to contain the flames.

The Lost Lake Fire, which sparked 14 miles southwest of Parker, Arizona, has burned 600 acres so far with no containment. Officials say the fire started the morning of May 26 and is burning on the California side of the Colorado River.

Evacuations are underway for Lost Lake Resort. People can visit Parker Community Senior Center at 1115 12th St. for more assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Latest updates: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8122/

Image 1 of 12

Lost Lake Fire (Photo: Jessica Everett-Ellerman)

