Lost Lake Fire: Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning on Arizona-California border

A wildfire has scorched hundreds of acres along the Arizona-California border, and firefighters are working to contain the flames.

The Lost Lake Fire, which sparked 14 miles southwest of Parker, Arizona, has burned 600 acres so far with no containment. Officials say the fire started the morning of May 26 and is burning on the California side of the Colorado River.

Evacuations are underway for Lost Lake Resort. People can visit Parker Community Senior Center at 1115 12th St. for more assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Latest updates: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8122/

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Lost Lake Fire (Photo: Jessica Everett-Ellerman)

