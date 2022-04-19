Maricopa County superior court security officer accused of sexual abuse while at work

article

A Maricopa County superior court security officer was arrested for the sexual abuse of a female while in the court building, says Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

35-year-old Fernando Ceniceros is accused of kissing and fondling the female, and on April 19, he was arrested by MCSO Special Victims Unit detectives, says Sgt. Monica Bretado.

Ceniceros was booked into jail on suspicion of sexual abuse.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-TIPS(8477) – Reference incident No. IR22008032.

