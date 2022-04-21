Man accused of killing 2 Arizona girls convicted of burglary in Maricopa County
TUCSON, Ariz. - A man facing charges in the deaths of two girls from Tucson has been convicted of another crime in Maricopa County.
A jury found Christopher Clements guilty of fraud, theft and burglary. He had tried to get a deal in that case in exchange for giving the FBI information about the disappearance of 6-year-old Isabel Celis.
The prosecution says he kidnapped her in 2012. Clements led federal authorities to her remains five years later.
He also faces charges in the murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales, whose remains were found in 2014.
Clements is still awaiting trial for both of those crimes.
VIDEO: Timeline of Celis and Gonzales cases (FOX 11 Tucson)
