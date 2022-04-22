Police investigate deadly shooting near adult day care center in Phoenix

A man was shot and killed outside an adult daycare center at a shopping center near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on April 22.

At around 2 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting and when they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot. He died on the scene and hasn't been identified.

Joseph Macias, 19, is named as the suspect in the case, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446)