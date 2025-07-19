Pinal County Sheriff's sergeant kills child sex crimes suspect in Winkelman

The Brief A Pinal County Sheriff's sergeant shot and killed a 60-year-old man wanted for child sex crimes on July 18 in Winkelman after the suspect reportedly refused commands and presented a handgun. The man died at the scene, and the sergeant involved has been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.



A man who was wanted in connection with child sex crimes was shot and killed by a Pinal County Sheriff's sergeant on the night of July 18.

What we know:

At around 7:50 p.m. in the town of Winkelman, deputies were searching for a 60-year-old wanted man, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

"Deputies located the suspect at a house in the 200 block of 2nd Street in Winkelman," PCSO said. "Preliminary evidence indicates the suspect refused commands, produced a handgun, chambered a round, and took an offensive position towards deputies, resulting in a deputy-involved shooting."

What's next:

The man died at the scene, and his name won't be released until authorities notify next of kin.

The sergeant who shot the suspect is on paid leave.

The investigation into what happened remains ongoing.

Map of the area where the shooting happened

What we don't know:

PCSO did not provide information about the child sex crimes case that the suspect was accused in.