Plane crash kills 'family man,' wife of one of the survivors speaks out

Officials with the Gila County Sheriffs's Office say a person is dead, and two people were taken to Valley hospitals following a small plane crash that happened Friday afternoon.

According to a statement released on the department's Facebook page, deputies received a 911 call at around 3:12 p.m. from a person reporting that a plane had crashed in the Mazatzal Mountains area. Deputies, with help from the Helicopter Ranger with DPS, searched for the crash site.

Three people were onboard at the time of the crash, and officials with GCSO identified the man who died as 59-year-old Blaine Mathews of Mesa. The survivors were identified as 29-year-old Spencer Berns and 21-year-old Colten Egbert, both of Mesa.

Mathews leaves behind his wife, children and grandchildren. He is remembered as a big family man who would help others in need.

FOX 10 has learned from FAA officials that the plane involved in the crash is a Piper P28A. There will be an investigation by FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)

Crash survivor, Spencer Berns' wife says he has broken bones and an injured spine but is healing up in the hospital.