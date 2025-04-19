Plane crashes into north Phoenix apartment complex; More Americans consider bankruptcy | Nightly Roundup

article

From a plane crash that left the pilot injured to a report that says more Americans are considering filing for bankruptcy, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 19, 2025.

1. Pilot injured in plane crash

2. E. coli outbreak impacts 15 states

3. More Americans consider bankruptcy

4. Man wanted for murder in Las Vegas captured in AZ

5. Phoenix first responders team up for recruiting event

Also, your weather forecast