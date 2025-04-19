Plane crashes into north Phoenix apartment complex; More Americans consider bankruptcy | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search

April 19, 2025
PHOENIX - From a plane crash that left the pilot injured to a report that says more Americans are considering filing for bankruptcy, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 19, 2025.

1. Pilot injured in plane crash

Pilot injured in north Phoenix plane crash near Deer Valley Airport
Pilot injured in north Phoenix plane crash near Deer Valley Airport

A plane crash near Deer Valley Airport left just the pilot of the plane injured.

2. E. coli outbreak impacts 15 states

Deadly E. coli outbreak went unpublicized by FDA despite affecting 15 states: report
Deadly E. coli outbreak went unpublicized by FDA despite affecting 15 states: report

In total, 36 people were hospitalized and one person has died.

3. More Americans consider bankruptcy

Americans considering filing for bankruptcy hits highest level since pandemic
Americans considering filing for bankruptcy hits highest level since pandemic

Growing concerns about tariffs and debt were some of the reasons people looked into bankruptcy filings, a recent report shows.

4. Man wanted for murder in Las Vegas captured in AZ

Man wanted for murder in Las Vegas captured in Holbrook after evading police for a full day
Man wanted for murder in Las Vegas captured in Holbrook after evading police for a full day

Law enforcement from Nevada and across multiple counties in Arizona teamed up to track down and apprehend a man in Holbrook who was wanted for murder in Las Vegas.

5. Phoenix first responders team up for recruiting event

Phoenix Police and Fire Departments collaborate in event to attract new recruits
Phoenix Police and Fire Departments collaborate in event to attract new recruits

Phoenix Police and Phoenix Fire team up for a recruiting event as both agencies are seeing a boost in new recruits through the first portion of 2025.

Also, your weather forecast

Arizona weather forecast: Beautiful Easter forecast on the horizon
Arizona weather forecast: Beautiful Easter forecast on the horizon

Our high temperature on Saturday is 14° below normal but should set up for a gorgeous Easter Sunday.

