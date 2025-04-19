Plane crashes into north Phoenix apartment complex; More Americans consider bankruptcy | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a plane crash that left the pilot injured to a report that says more Americans are considering filing for bankruptcy, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 19, 2025.
1. Pilot injured in plane crash
A plane crash near Deer Valley Airport left just the pilot of the plane injured.
2. E. coli outbreak impacts 15 states
In total, 36 people were hospitalized and one person has died.
3. More Americans consider bankruptcy
Growing concerns about tariffs and debt were some of the reasons people looked into bankruptcy filings, a recent report shows.
4. Man wanted for murder in Las Vegas captured in AZ
Law enforcement from Nevada and across multiple counties in Arizona teamed up to track down and apprehend a man in Holbrook who was wanted for murder in Las Vegas.
5. Phoenix first responders team up for recruiting event
Phoenix Police and Phoenix Fire team up for a recruiting event as both agencies are seeing a boost in new recruits through the first portion of 2025.
Also, your weather forecast
Our high temperature on Saturday is 14° below normal but should set up for a gorgeous Easter Sunday.