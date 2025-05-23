Plane make emergency landing in the West Valley; female boxer remembered | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From an emergency landing in the West Valley to how Arizona's real estate market looks like right now, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 23, 2025.
1. Plane makes emergency landing in the Valley
A small plane landed in a field on Friday near 99th and Southern Avenues. No one was hurt. It's unknown what caused the pilot to land the plane in the field.
2. Kristi Noem's response after migrant lawsuit was dismissed
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem offered a stunning two-word response to news that a group of migrants had dropped their lawsuit against her.
3. Looking at the state of Arizona's real estate market
The Arizona real estate market has cooled since the pandemic as Realtors note slower sales and high interest rates are keeping buyers at bay.
4. Female boxer remembered
Professional boxer Georgia O'Connor, 25, has died after a painful bout with cancer, which came after a miscarriage.
5. Amazon making refunds for some old purchases
In at least one case, Amazon issued a nearly $1,800 refund for a TV that was returned in 2018.
Are there freeway closures this weekend?
ADOT officials say there will be no freeway closures over the Memorial Day weekend.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
On Friday in the Valley, we'll see a slight drop in temps, with a high near 103°F.