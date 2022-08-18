Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Planes crash midair at Watsonville airport, at least 2 dead

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 8:42PM
California
KTVU FOX 2
watsonville-2.jpg article

Photo courtesy city of Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, CA - The city of Watsonville says multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport Thursday after two planes attempting to land collided. At least two people are dead after initial reports of multiple fatalities.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m., officials said. An investigation is underway.

Federal Aviation Administration quickly issued the following preliminary statement:  

"A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided while the pilots were on their final approaches to Watsonville Municipal Airport in Watsonville, Calif., around 3 p.m. local time today. One person was on board the Cessna 152 and two people were on board the Cessna 340. No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground. 

Planes crash at Watsonville airport, at least 2 dead

The city of Watsonville says multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport Thursday after two planes attempting to land collided. At least two people are dead after initial reports of multiple fatalities.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

After investigators verify the aircraft registration numbers at the scene, the FAA will release them on this webpage, usually on the next business day. You can look up an aircraft by its registration number on this webpage."

Watsonville Mayor Ari Parker said early Thursday evening that the city is in grief following the mid-air collision between the two small planes.

"We are grieving tonight from this unexpected and sudden loss," Parker said. "I want to express my deepest and most heartfelt condolences."

Santa Cruz Sheriff's Department is at the scene. KTVU's LaMonica Peters arrived at the scene early in the evening and observed people standing outside their homes near the airport. She also noted the foggy and cloudy conditions. It is not clear if weather was a factor in the collision. 

A press briefing originally scheduled this evening was canceled and rescheduled for Friday. 

RELATED: Pilot seriously injured in small plane crash near San Jose's Reid-Hillview Airport

KTVU's LaMonica Peters contributed to this story. 

dc33aa6c-Watsonville 2

Multiple fatalities were reported after two small planes collided in Watsonville. (Photo courtesy of KION TV.)

watsonville-3.jpg

A plane crash in Watsonville resulted in multiple fatalities on Thursday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of KION-TV)



 