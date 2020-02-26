Police: 1 dead in 2-car crash at Phoenix intersection

article

Police say one person is dead and another is injured following a two-car crash early Wednesday morning at a Phoenix intersection.

According to Phoenix police, the crash happened at 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Broadway when a blue Nissan Rogue that was traveling south on 19th Avenue crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding with a mini-van.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second driver is expected to survive his injuries.

The intersection of 19th Avenue and Broadway will be restricted during the morning commute.

Please avoid the area.