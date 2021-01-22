Police: 2 dead following crash in North Phoenix

article

Police officials say two people are dead following a crash involvine one car along a street in North Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Fire officials, crews were called out to an area north of 56th Street and Bell Road shortly after 1:00 p.m. for reports of a car that had crashed into a tree. Police officials say the car involved was a Tesla sedan, and two people, an adult man and an adult woman, were inside the car at the time of the crash.

Fire officials say the two victims had to be extricated from the car, and both were declared dead at the scene.

Police officials say an investigation is ongoing.

