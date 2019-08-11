Police: 5 children killed in Erie daycare fire

A morning fire in Pennsylvania killed five children and sent another person to the hospital, authorities said.

The fire was reported in Erie at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Chief Guy Santone of the Erie Fire Department said.

The victims ranged in ages from 8 months to 7 years, Santone said.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership lists a day care at the fire address.

Detectives are working to determine whether any of the victims were staying at the day care, Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny told the Erie Times-News.

A woman who also lives at the residence was flown to UPMC Mercy for treatment, Chief Fire Inspector John Widomski told the newspaper, which reported that the injured woman is the owner of the day care.

Santone told the newspaper that a neighbor was also injured.

"We offer our deepest sympathies to all effected by this horrible tragedy and we keep the survivors in our thoughts and prayers," officials from the Erie Fire Department wrote on Facebook.