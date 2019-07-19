Police apprehend penguins who keep sneaking into sushi restaurant

Sushi lovers know that cravings for the fishy dish are nearly impossible to beat, making it all the more understandable that a pair of penguins in New Zealand have been officially apprehended by authorities for repeatedly sneaking around the grounds of a sushi truck.

On Monday evening, Wellington District Police (WDP) announced that two "waddling vagrants" were temporarily detained after making themselves at home beneath a local sushi truck -- their second act of trespassing on the premises that day, The Guardian reports.

A staffer first noticed something was amiss after hearing a "cooing, humming" sound coming from near the warm grills beneath the mobile food truck.

Reps for the WDP wrote online that Constable John Zhu quickly responded to the scene "after sensing something fishy."

The wanderers were soon identified as little blue penguins, as per HuffPost, and released back into the wild of Wellington Harbor. Police worked with the Department of Conservation and the Wellington Zoo to send the adventurous birds back to sea.

"It's pretty insane the idea that some penguins are camping out under your shop," sushi shop worker Wini Morris told Radio NZ of the wild tale. "But it's adorable I think - they're probably terrified but it's adorable."

Little blue penguins typically start looking for nesting spots in July and start laying eggs in August.

