Police: Argument over home repair project led to deadly shooting; victim and suspect identified

Mesa Police say two people are dead and one person has been hospitalized after a shooting at a home near Main Street and Gilbert Road.

When officers arrived at the scene during the night of Nov. 21, they found one adult with a gunshot wound and two others who were dead inside the home.

The investigation revealed that the shooting happened after an argument at the residence between the suspect, 49-year-old Ronald Makison and his 45-year-old wife, Rebecca Vanderwall.

"Numerous witnesses on scene advised that Ronald and Rebecca got into an argument over a home repair project," stated Nik Rasheta of the Mesa Police Department.

Rasheta says Makison shot Vanderwall and then his daughter before finally turning the gun on himself. Other family members were present and witnessed portions of the incident.

The daughter remains in stable, but critical condition.

"A search warrant of the home revealed a black handgun near Ronald," added Rasheta.

The investigation still active and ongoing.

_____

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.