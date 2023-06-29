Driver in stolen minivan leads CHP on chase across Orange County

Authorities were in pursuit of a suspected stolen car in the Orange County area Thursday.

California Highway Patrol officers were pursuing the suspect in a gray Honda Odyssey traveling southbound on the 5 Freeway headed toward the San Clemente area, according to officials.

SkyFOX was overhead until the minivan entered the Camp Pendleton area, which is restricted airspace and thus prevented SkyFOX from following any further.

Earlier, the allegedly stolen minivan was traveling southbound on the 405 Freeway before transitioning to the 5.

A sign on the side of the minivan advertised "Fit for Life 1," a weight management program out of South Gate. The manager for the program reached out to FOX 11 saying the van was stolen from a body shop earlier this morning and they do not know the suspect.

At one point, the minivan exceeded 100 mph.

The chase had originated in the Los Angeles area.