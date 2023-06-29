Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Driver in stolen minivan leads CHP on chase across Orange County

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:51AM
Police Chases
FOX 11

Police chase: CHP in pursuit of suspected stolen car in Orange County

Authorities were in pursuit of a suspected stolen car in the Orange County area Thursday.

LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a suspected stolen car in the Orange County area Thursday.

California Highway Patrol officers were pursuing the suspect in a gray Honda Odyssey traveling southbound on the 5 Freeway headed toward the San Clemente area, according to officials. 

SkyFOX was overhead until the minivan entered the Camp Pendleton area, which is restricted airspace and thus prevented SkyFOX from following any further.

Police chase: CHP in pursuit of suspected stolen car in Orange County

Authorities are in pursuit of a suspected stolen car in the Orange County area Thursday.

Earlier, the allegedly stolen minivan was traveling southbound on the 405 Freeway before transitioning to the 5.

A sign on the side of the minivan advertised "Fit for Life 1," a weight management program out of South Gate. The manager for the program reached out to FOX 11 saying the van was stolen from a body shop earlier this morning and they do not know the suspect.

At one point, the minivan exceeded 100 mph.

The chase had originated in the Los Angeles area.