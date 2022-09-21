Expand / Collapse search
Police chase: Suspect on the run after high speed pursuit through Los Angeles

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:20PM
Police Chases
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle near downtown Los Angeles Wednesday evening.

Reports of the chase came in around 5 p.m. Wednesday, after deputies had been following the driver in the Huntington Park area. The driver had gotten stuck in traffic several times early in the chase, limiting their speed.

The driver continuously made their way through rush hour traffic eventually into the East Los Angeles area. Deputies at one point attempted to deploy a spike strip to stop the driver, but the strip only seemed to reach the rear tires of the vehicle. The driver however was able to continue. Soon after that, deputies attempted to use a PIT maneuver, but that failed to stop the driver as well.

Officers attempt pit-maneuver on stolen vehicle

Officers attempted a pit-maneuver on a vehicle during a pursuit in South Gate.

From there, the driver picked up the pace, reaching speeds as high as 70 miles per hour as they made their way through East LA, even crossing over to the wrong side of the road to evade traffic. The driver also ran several red lights through busy intersections as authorities remained in pursuit. 

The chase continued for several minutes with the driver eventually pulling over in downtown Los Angeles near Fashion Alley. As of 5:35 p.m. the driver had not yet been taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 