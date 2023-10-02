Work truck leads 3-county police chase across Orange, San Bernardino counties

A police chase is underway in the Inland Empire.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect, driving a white work truck, led the California Highway Patrol on a chase. Over the course of this pursuit, the suspect drove through parts of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Unlike the vast majority of police chases FOX 11 has covered in the past, the work truck driver has obeyed most of the traffic laws over the course of this hour-long chase.

Officials did not say what the suspect was initially wanted for.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.