Robbery suspect leads officers on high-speed chase on 15 Freeway

By Stu Mundel
Published 
Updated 12 mins ago
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

POMONA, Calif. - Police were in pursuit of a robbery suspect in a stolen vehicle on the northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway on Wednesday morning. 

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department Wilshire Division were called to a home in the 600 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, near Melrose and Fairfax avenues, at 7:40 a.m. 

The victims said their BMW was stolen from the home. LAPD officers were able to track down the vehicle using a GPS tracking device.  Shortly after locating the stolen car, the suspect led officers on a dangerous high-speed pursuit, reaching speeds up to 140 mph. 

SkyFOX was overhead as the suspect was in the Pomona area, then led officers onto the 15 Freeway toward Hesperia. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 