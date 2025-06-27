Fugitive and known gang member shot by U.S. Marshals in Mesa

The Brief An officer-involved shooting occurred after a U.S. Marshals task force attempted to apprehend a fugitive gang member. The suspect, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants, fired at officers before being shot and killed by police gunfire. The fugitive's identity has not been released.



An officer-involved shooting near 32nd Street and Baseline Road is under investigation.

What we know:

On June 27, authorities say members of the U.S. Marshals Service Arizona WANTED Task Force were attempting to apprehend a known gang member, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

"The fugitive was wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Mesa Police Department on warrants for aggravated assault, aggravated assault, domestic violence, disorderly conduct with a weapon, misconduct involving weapons, threats and assault," stated Deputy U.S. Marshal Collen Grayman.

The task force says the fugitive was found at a residence, and they continued their surveillance as he drove away from the home.

"Task Force members attempted to stop the vehicle when the fugitive fired multiple rounds at law enforcement. The subject was struck by police gunfire and succumbed to his wounds," said Grayman.

No officers were injured.

What they're saying:

Walter Burks says he was inside his house when the shooting happened.

"We heard a round of shots, like maybe about five. Pop, pop, pop.. and then all of a sudden when I came out, I seen several law enforcement vehicles on the corner of 32nd Street and Baseline. And then I went to the front of the complex, and I noticed that there was a blue Charger pinned in between.. and I looked over and saw them trying to revive a gentleman on the ground."

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

What's next:

The Mesa Police Department says East and West Baseline Road will be closed at 32nd Street during the investigation. There's no word on when it will reopen.

Grayman says the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Map of the area