Investigation underway after man was shot at Glendale business

Glendale police are investigating after a man was shot at a business in the area of Glendale and 65th avenues on Tuesday.

Just after 11:45 a.m., the man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"There is no further information available at this time as to what led to the shooting," stated Officer Tiffany Ngalula.

The victim's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.





