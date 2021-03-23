Expand / Collapse search
Investigation underway after man was shot at Glendale business

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Investigation underway after man was shot at Glendale business

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police are investigating after a man was shot at a business in the area of Glendale and 65th avenues on Tuesday.

Just after 11:45 a.m., the man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"There is no further information available at this time as to what led to the shooting," stated Officer Tiffany Ngalula.

The victim's name has not been released.

