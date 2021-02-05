Police investigating deadly shooting in Central Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police officials say they are launching an investigation after a man was found shot dead in Central Phoenix on Feb. 5.

According to a statement released by Sgt Mercedes Fortune, officers were called to an apartment complex in an area near 7th Avenue and the I-17 at around 2:40 p.m. for calls of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot injury.

"Phoenix Fire personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at scene," read a portion of the statement.

Sgt. Fortune says a search for the suspect was conducted in the area, but the suspect was not found.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

